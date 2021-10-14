Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 367,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

