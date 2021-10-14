Ares Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,378 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 985,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 949,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after acquiring an additional 923,437 shares during the period.

EMLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,554. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

