Ares Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,899,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.16. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,931. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

