Ares Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Ares Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 30.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 3,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $678.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

