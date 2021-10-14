Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

