Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.76.

ARVN opened at $84.86 on Monday. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.