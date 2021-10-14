Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $111.84. 107,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,579,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

