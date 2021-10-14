Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.23.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

