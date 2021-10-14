Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

