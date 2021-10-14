Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.