Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

