Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

