Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

