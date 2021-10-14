Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LON:AGR opened at GBX 73.46 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

