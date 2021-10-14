Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Assurant stock opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

