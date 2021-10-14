Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.49. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.30 million. Research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

