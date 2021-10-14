ATB Capital Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.00

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CVE:QST opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a PE ratio of -11.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

