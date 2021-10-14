Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Analysts forecast that Aterian will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $6,131,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

