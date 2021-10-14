Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu Buys 10,000 Shares

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

ATNX stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 94,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Athenex by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Athenex by 372,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

