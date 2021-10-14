Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Atkore worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,246 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

