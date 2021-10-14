Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $406.73. 583,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,794. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

