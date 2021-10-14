Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 968.2% in September

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 968.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AUNFF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

