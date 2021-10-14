Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 968.2% in September

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 968.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AUNFF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

