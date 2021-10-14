Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,519. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.