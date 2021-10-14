Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 712,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Autogrill stock remained flat at $$7.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Autogrill has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.30.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

