AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,327,847.42 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $114.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.