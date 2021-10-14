AVT Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVT coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00249334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00096449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

