Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.06. Aware shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 26,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Aware during the third quarter worth $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 4.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aware during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

