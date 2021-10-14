Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $205.42 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $129.39 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

