Axa S.A. Buys 87,086 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 229.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

