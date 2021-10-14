Axa S.A. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 336.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11,785.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $139.48 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

