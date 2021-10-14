Axa S.A. Sells 18,412 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

