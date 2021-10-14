Axa S.A. Sells 35,200 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 111,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.