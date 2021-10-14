Axa S.A. Sells 5,585 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

