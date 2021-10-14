Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

