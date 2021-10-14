Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.