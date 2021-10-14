Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

