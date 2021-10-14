Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Achieves $913,072.14

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $913,072.14 and approximately $57,756.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

