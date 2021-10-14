B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,250 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $10,160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $7,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $5,741,000.

Shares of BRPMU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

