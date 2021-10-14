B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.