Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $310.09

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.09 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 355.60 ($4.65). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 3,629,283 shares traded.

BAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

