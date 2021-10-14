Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE:BALY opened at $49.37 on Monday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $61,804,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

