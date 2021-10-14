Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.10

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 1619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKHYY. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

