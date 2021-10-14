Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BKRIY stock remained flat at $$5.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

