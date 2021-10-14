Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 501,000 Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QELL opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

