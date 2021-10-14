Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 941.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,565 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 892,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

