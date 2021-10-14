Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of PriceSmart worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,837,186 shares in the company, valued at $330,381,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,886 shares of company stock worth $8,951,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

