Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 470,000 Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 5.25% of Yunhong International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the first quarter valued at $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

NASDAQ ZGYH opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.