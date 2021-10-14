Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.44 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.