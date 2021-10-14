Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Matthews International worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Matthews International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 53.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 119.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

