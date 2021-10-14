Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.